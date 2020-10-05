Another gun violence incident early this morning in southwest Roanoke

(Roanoke PD release) On October 5 at approximately 1:15am, Roanoke Police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of 9th Street SW. Officers located a juvenile female with a gunshot wound behind a residence in the area. She was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Details on this incident are limited at this time. No arrests have been made regarding this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.