ROANOKE, Va. – Travelers in Southwest Virginia will soon have a direct connection to one of the country’s busiest travel hubs. Starting August 6, American Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, joining United Airlines in offering service to the Windy City. The new route increases total flight capacity between the two cities.

Roanoke City Councilman Peter Volosin announced the new route in a Facebook post on Tuesday, celebrating the expanded access and encouraging residents to “always fly ROA.”

The new service is part of a larger expansion announced by American Airlines this week, with 17 new destinations planned from its Chicago hub in 2025 — more than any other American Airlines hub. The airline is also adding new international flights from O’Hare to destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

In a press release, American said the Roanoke route, along with a new route to Akron/Canton, Ohio, will help strengthen its Midwest network.

Tickets for the Roanoke-Chicago flights will be available beginning May 5 through the airline’s website and app.

American Airlines currently offers service to several major hubs from Roanoke, including Charlotte and Philadelphia. The addition of Chicago O’Hare gives Southwest Virginia travelers greater access to connecting flights across the country and abroad.

The new service also reflects ongoing efforts by airport leaders and local officials to expand air travel options for the region — part of a broader push to support economic development and tourism in the Roanoke Valley.

More information is available at aa.com.