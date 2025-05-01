Roanoke City is remembering the victims of 10 homicides. The hope is drawing attention to these cold cases will bring answers. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the City of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is launching Planting Peace.

