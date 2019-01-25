Alexa Cannon, Luisa Cutting shared close friendship on line

Published January 25, 2019 | By Evan Jones

The Radford University student charged with murder — and the roommate she is charged with killing — shared an abundant on-line record of their close friendship. Luisa Cutting faces a second-degree murder charge for the stabbing death of Alexa Cannon Thursday morning. In a search warrant, Radford City Police say Cannon was stabbed at least 30 times. The warrant states offices seized pills, smoking devices and grinders from Cutting’s bedroom along with a brown chalk-like substance from the kitchen.

Cannon was a 2016 graduate of Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School. Cutting graduated from Culpeper County High School in northern Virginia. The two were both members of Radford’s Latino Student Alliance.

