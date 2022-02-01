Allegiant will start flying non-stop from Roanoke to Nashville

| By

Allegiant Air will be adding new flights from Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport to Nashville. Service starts on April 21st, operating on Thursdays and Sundays through August 14th. Introductory fares are as low as 39 dollars each way. An Allegiant official says right now unless the demand for tickets is higher than expected they see the Nashville flights as being seasonal. Mike Stewart is executive director for the airport:

(From ROA) Today Allegiant Air announced it would be adding new flights and a new destination from Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA).Allegiant Air brings its low fares, nonstop flights, to another destination from ROA to Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Nashville, TN. Service starts on April 21, 2022, and operates on Thursdays and Sundays through August 14, 2022, perfect for travelers to spend a weekend in Music City or the Star City.

Allegiant Air has discovered that the Music City is a fantastic weekend destination and we are thrilled that they have chosen to expand service with these new flights from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport!’ said Mike Stewart, Executive Director of the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport. ‘I encourage everyone in our region to support Allegiant’s new low fare, nonstop service and go discover for yourselves all there is to see, do and enjoy around Nashville! Additionally, having grown up there myself, I encourage Middle Tennessean’s to embrace the “Star City” as your newest destination and to take advantage of these new flights between BNA and ROA to come enjoy all that our beautiful region offers too!’

The seasonal service will operate on Thursday’s and Sunday’s from April 21, 2022 through August 14, 2022. Flights depart Nashville at 07:30 and arrive in Roanoke at 10:00 and then depart Roanoke at 10:50

and arrive in Nashville at 11:25. Introductory fares start as low as $39 each way and are available for sale. Please go to www.allegiantair.com to book flights and see all fare terms and conditions. For Allegiant’s full press release on today’s new route announcements please see the following link https://www.allegiantair.com/search/route-announcements-020122