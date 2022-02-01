Governor Youngkin issues proclamation recognizing Black History Month

Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued a proclamation recognizing and honoring February as Black History Month to recognize the accomplishments of inspirational Americans across the Commonwealth.

“Virginia is the home to pioneers, barrier-breakers, and leaders such as Maggie Walker, Governor Doug Wilder, and our new Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears. They are just some of the distinguished Black American leaders of the Commonwealth that have enriched, cultivated, and strengthened the spirit of Virginia. The First Lady and I encourage all Virginians to celebrate our rich diverse history that is inspiring future generations that know Virginia is big enough for the hopes and dreams of all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.