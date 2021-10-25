All signs point to Youngkin, McAuliffe believing those tight polls

With eight days to go before election day, Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Bob Denton says it’s clear that the candidates for Virginia governor believe the race is as potentially close as polls increasingly suggest — as evidenced by their own actions. Most recent polls have shown a difference of less than 3%among likely Virginia voters, and a couple of them show a virtual tie. Denton says the very fact that Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Biden to campaign with him tomorrow is another sign that his camp is nervous, but he says if Democrats get a strong election day turnout, the GOP remains at a numbers disadvantage. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: