Elmwood on Ice returns – along with Putt-Putt golf

Elmwood on Ice is returning for sixth season of downtown outdoor ice skating, beginning November 24 and running through January 30. One new wrinkle this year – Downtown Roanoke’s pop-up Putt Putt course will also be set up at Elmwood Park and special combination mini-golf and ice skating passes will be available. You can also purchase Putt-Putt or ice skating-only passes. WFIR and other Wheeler Broadcasting stations are co-sponsors of Elmwood on Ice. Jamie Clark is with DRI: