Afternoon snow make create slick spots

Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service: Watch for slick spots with snow showers and snow flurries this afternoon. Light snow showers and snow flurries will move across the region this afternoon. A heavier snow showers may deposit a quick coating of snow. Drivers should prepare for slick spots especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Drivers should also watch for sudden reductions in visibility in snow. Use caution while driving this afternoon. Impacted areas include Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Including the cities of Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, and Buena Vista.