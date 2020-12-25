After Christmas snowfall, Winter Weather Advisory still in effect

From the National Weather Service: Widespread precipitation has exited the region, leaving only snow showers across the higher terrain from southeast West Virginia through the Highlands of North Carolina. However, snowy roads and areas of black ice will make for hazardous travel conditions. Motorists are urged to travel with extreme caution. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow with accumulations of 1 to locally 3 inches. Wet roads freezing quickly by late evening. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous as snow accumulates and a flash freeze is possible on untreated roads. The cold wind chills in the single digits could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may gust over 45 mph at times especially on the hilltops, causing some blowing of snow and wind chills in the single digits by early Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.