ROANOKE, Va. (March 4, 2025) – The American Electric Power Foundation has donated $150,000 to support recovery efforts in communities affected by catastrophic flooding across Southwest Virginia, Southern West Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky following the Valentine’s Day storms.

The funding, announced Tuesday, will be distributed among several relief organizations, with a significant local impact in Southwest Virginia. The United Way of Southwest Virginia will receive $25,000 to assist with housing repairs, food distribution, and emergency relief services for families in the region.

“This support aims to aid in the recovery process for the communities that have faced catastrophic damage,” said Janelle N. Coleman, president of the AEP Foundation. “During these difficult times, it’s crucial that we unite and extend our support to those in need.”

The AEP Foundation is contributing $50,000 to the American Red Cross, while its regional subsidiaries are directing funds to local organizations:

Appalachian Power Foundation donated $25,000 to the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia and $25,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia .

Kentucky Power Foundation donated $25,000 to the Appalachian Service Project in Eastern Kentucky and $25,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

The Valentine’s Day floods devastated parts of the Appalachian region, displacing residents, damaging homes, and causing widespread infrastructure issues. The donation to the United Way of Southwest Virginia will directly support families in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas.

The AEP Foundation, funded by American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and its utility subsidiaries, provides ongoing financial support for disaster relief, education, and basic needs assistance in the communities it serves.

For more information on flood recovery efforts in Southwest Virginia and the Roanoke Valley, visit the United Way of Southwest Virginia or the American Red Cross.