Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Verletta White presented an update on the Equity in Action Progress to a joint meeting of Roanoke City Council and the School Board. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports, Dr. White says promises have been kept.

Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Verletta White says students and staff are already benefiting from improvements made through Equity in Action. Dr. White gave a progress report yesterday to Roanoke City Council and the School Board. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.