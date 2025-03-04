ROANOKE, Va. (March 3, 2025) – The Virginia Museum of Transportation will unveil its new Maritime Gallery on March 13, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. in partnership with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event is open to the public, with free admission starting at 1:30 p.m. for those who wish to attend.

The museum has been undergoing renovations for several months, with upgrades including a reinterpreted Circus Exhibit, a newly installed elevator, and remodeled restroom facilities. The Maritime Gallery is located on the museum’s newly renovated second floor.

“We are excited to continue enhancing our exhibits and educational programs for visitors of all ages,” said museum officials. “Thousands of students from across the region visit each year to explore our exhibits and take part in customized learning programs.”

