BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (March 4, 2025) – Residents of all ages can now experience new recreational opportunities as Botetourt County Parks & Recreation launches community programming aimed at adventure seekers and those looking for relaxation alike.

From paddling the Upper James River Water Trail to mountain biking in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, Botetourt County offers a variety of outdoor activities. Hikers can take in scenic views from Hay Rock Overlook on the Appalachian Trail, while cyclists can ride a leg of the legendary TransAmerica Bicycle Trail. Those looking for a more laid-back experience can join a yoga class or embark on a day trip.

The new community programming is designed for all ages, offering activities such as yoga, road trips, and guided hikes. A full calendar of events is available by CLICKING HERE.

“We want to make sure there’s something for everyone,” said Tiffany Bradbury, director of communications for Botetourt County. “Our goal is to help residents and visitors alike find new ways to explore, connect, and enjoy all that our beautiful county has to offer.”

Residents can stay updated on upcoming events by following Botetourt County Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.