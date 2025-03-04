The Delta Dental Foundation of Virginia has announced $950,000 in grants distributed to 14 “safety net clinics” that provide dental services to the under-served, under-insured and those Medicaid-insured Virginians. Locally New Horizons Healthcare and Bradley Free Clinic both received $75,000 of that total.

Delta Dental took part in a “big check” ceremony today at the New Horizons pediatric dental clinic on Williamson Road, which opened over a year ago. CHIP of Roanoke Valley also received a grant for its dental program. Delta Dental of Virginia President and CEO Frank Lucia: