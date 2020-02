Accidents create big backups on I-81 in Buchanan area

| By

An accident involving at least one tractor trailer is slowing northbound traffic on Interstate 81 in the Buchanan area to a standstill. A VDOT traffic cam shows one northbound lane is closed at mile marker 164 near the bridge over the James River. This is the second accident in that area today; another one about 3 1/2 miles up the road at mile marker 167.6 also created delays of several miles.