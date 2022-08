AAA: Va international travel demand way up this year

| By

Summer air travel may have been chaotic for many vacationers, but AAA says the demand for international travel remains sharply higher this year. The travel company reports member requests for passport photos are up 65% this year over last — international driving permits even more at 186%. Here in Virginia, a poll taken earlier this year found 20% of those responding saying they were planning one international trip before fall arrives. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: