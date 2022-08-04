Hot pursuit ends with arrest in SE Roanoke

| By

(Roanoke PD) On August 4 at approximately 9:50 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers on routine patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw an individual in a parked vehicle that they knew had active felony warrants. Two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the subject’s vehicle, in an attempt to keep the individual from fleeing. The suspect, identified as Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and managed to flee the scene. Patrol units immediately engaged in a pursuit with Jones, who was traveling at a high rate of speed with little regard for traffic or other vehicles.



The pursuit continued until Riverland Rd SE near Garden City Blvd SE where the man attempted to illegally pass another vehicle that was turning. Jones struck the vehicle that was turning and lost control of his vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle left the roadway, rolled several times before coming to a stop. Jones exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended Jones and took him into custody.

Additional officers located an adult female passenger in the vehicle who was unresponsive. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Roanoke Fire-EMS also checked out the driver of the other vehicle that was struck on scene as a precaution, but that driver was not transported to the hospital. No Roanoke Police Officers were injured during this incident and all patrol vehicles involved are still in service at this time.

Jones was also transported to the hospital by Roanoke Police for treatment of what appeared to be minor injuries. After his release from the hospital, he was taken to the Roanoke City Jail and charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement officer and felony eluding. The active warrants for revocation of a suspended sentence on a previous narcotics charge and felony eluding from Roanoke County were also served.

In accordance with department policy, the Virginia State Police were notified and will be utilized to investigate this motor vehicle crash that resulted from the suspect eluding Roanoke Police. Please reach out to VSP for further questions regarding that investigation.