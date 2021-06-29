AAA: Stoned drivers likely to create more accidents, fatalities in Virginia

| By

With marijuana possession and use becoming legal in Virginia on Thursday, AAA is voicing concerns on the impacts that stoned drivers may have on traffic accidents, injuries and deaths. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the evidence from other states like Colorado and Washington is clear: the traffic accident numbers significantly increase after marijuana use becomes legal. Spokesperson Martha Mead says enforcement is a challenge, because unlikely alcohol, there is no set cannabis impairment limit. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: