FloydFest returns in July after a hiatus in 2020

Its family-friendly, diverse in musical offerings and a celebration of the outdoors in Virginia as well. After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, FloydFest 2021 “Odyssey” returns next month from July 21st through the 25th. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with the driving force behind FloydFest, and has this special report – In Depth.