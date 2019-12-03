New Wind Advisory posted for region

The National Weather Service has issued its second Wind Advisory of the week for much of the Roanoke region. It mainly applies to areas from the Blue Ridge westward into neighboring North Carolina and West Virginia. The advisory takes effect at noon Wednesday and runs until 6:00 am Thursday. The Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected, and that could result in scattered power outages and potential dangers on highways for high-profile vehicles.

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier. Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone, Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, Alderson, Quinwood, Duo, and Rainelle

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.