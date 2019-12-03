Now: Roanoke County Supervisors considering Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution

| By

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors is now hearing from members of the public at its afternoon meeting before it considers a “Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution” as some other localities have enacted. The all-Republican Board of Supervisors heard from local Republican delegates Chris Head and Joe McNamara, who led off the public comments section by affirming their support for such a resolution. Acting County Attorney Peter Lubeck told the board it would be appropriate to pass a resolution confirming its commitment to the Constitutional right to bear arms:

12-3 Lubeck-Guns#2

The vast majority of citizens speaking voiced support for such a resolution, including Gary Flora:

12-3 Gary Flora-WEB

Among those opposed to the resolution: Janet Scheid, a former Roanoke County employee and a current Vinton Town Council member:

12-3 Scheid-Guns-WEB

Close to two dozen Virginia counties have passed similar resolutions in recent weeks. Roanoke City leaders say there will be no such action from City Council.