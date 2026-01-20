January 20, 2026

center in the square
Yes, Center in the Square IS moving away from a museum-heavy space to one based on interactive entertainment: its intentional

LIVE IN STUDIO
The Grandin Theatre’s Annual Black History Month Film Program includes a second location this year – the Harrison Museum of African American Culture,

Spanberger makes history as Virginia’s first woman governor, signs 10 executive orders

