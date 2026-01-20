August 26th, 2015 … WDBJ-7 reporter Alison Parker and videographer Adam Ward are shot dead on live TV, murdered by an ex-colleague with anger issues who had been terminated by WDBJ. Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Gardner is gravely wounded by a single hollow-point bullet that tears through her back, shattering internal organs, leading to a long, painful rehab process, with lingering issues that remain today. More than 10 years later Vicki Gardner has released a memoir about that day – which drew global attention. “Survival has Consequences: Shot and Left to Die,” is available now online. Vicki Gardner spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano about that book, and here is a “Longer Listen.”

Post navigation