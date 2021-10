Virginia ABC stores face familiar problem; keeping shelves fully stocked

Virginia’s state liquor system is a major purchaser of vodka, bourbon and other distilled spirits, but even that clout cannot prevent some pandemic-related inventory shortages. ABC stores offer about 5,200 different products across the statewide system, and right now, about 175 of them are out of stock. One big reason starts with distillers unable to receive enough glass or caps to bottle their products, and transportation is another major challenge. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: