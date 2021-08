Restaurants face continuing challenges in staffing and supplies

Some are restaurant owners tell us they are worried the return of increasing COVID-related restrictions may lead to another round of mandated limitations or closures, but for now, some fundamental challenges continue. Roanoke-are Bojangles owner Stan Seymour says it starts with finding workers, and on top of that, the shortage in truck drivers is limiting some of the food products his local restaurants can receive and serve. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones: