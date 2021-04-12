J&J production mixup will slow vaccine dose numbers this week in Va

A production mixup of some Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines means Virginia is getting far fewer of those doses this week than first expected. But officials say they remain on track to meet two big target dates. The state health department expected close to 125,000 Johnson and Johnson doses this week, but actual number will be closer to 15,000. Still, state Vaccine Coordinator Doctor Danny Avula says Virginia will still administer more than 400,000 thousand first and second doses this week — although some people waiting their turn in Phase 2 may have to wait a little longer. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: