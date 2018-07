911/811 call centers break ground

Roanoke City and the Virginia 811 Call Center – also known as “Miss Utility” – broke ground today on a new joint facility budgeted at almost 16 million dollars. The city will use it for 9-1-1 emergency calls. Construction at the Roanoke Center for Industry and Technology on Blue Hills Circle is expected to take at least 12 months to complete. Mayor Sherman Lea was there today:

