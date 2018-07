Roanoke airport passenger counts are up this year — two main reasons why

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is expected to release passenger counts for the first half of the year later this week, and so far this year, the trend has been nothing but upward. Airport officials say a strong economy and some moderation in local airfares are two main reasons why. WFIR intern reporter Brandon Wells has the story.

