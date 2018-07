City Council hears consultant’s report on Valley Metro bus system

Roanoke City Council was briefed this afternoon on a study of the Valley Metro bus system and its current routes. Suggestions from the KFH consulting group included moving some transfer bus connections away from the downtown hub. Council was told that any plans to extend routes or operation hours is part of a future “visioning” study. Elizabeth Rood is a senior planner with the KFH group:

