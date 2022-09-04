85-year-old man struck, killed on Henry County road

NEWS RELEASE: HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County.

A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Virginia Avenue from the left side of the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, 85, of Warrenton, NC. Mr. Sciarabba died at the scene.

At this time, I have no driver information, however the vehicle and driver remained at the scene during the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.