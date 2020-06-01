8 new Coronavirus cases reported in Roanoke Valley

8 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the Roanoke Valley by the VDH, according to data released this morning. State health officials are reporting 7 new cases in Roanoke City bringing the overall total to 167, and 1 new case in Roanoke County increasing the total number of cases there to 106. Data shows no new deaths in the Roanoke Valley over the past 24 hours.

“Probable” cases are defined as symptomatic persons with known exposure to COVID-19 but were not tested or whose tests results are pending.