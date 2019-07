Want to touch a truck? How about 200?

| By

Roanoke County is holding its annual “Touch a Truck” event this Saturday in Green Hill Park. Over 200 vehicles will be in the park to give both kids and adults the opportunity to climb on and explore. They range from a monster truck to a cherry picker to a SWAT truck. WFIR’s Madison Everett has the story:

7-26 Touch A Truck Wrap #1-WEB