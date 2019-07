Saturday expo aims to support women challenges of motherhood

The first “Southwest Virginia Mom Expo” takes place tomorrow. The event promises to support women and their partners through the many challenges of being a mother. The event covers all sorts of ground ranging from a mother’s physical pain and changes to child safety and nutrition. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

The Southwest Virginia Mom Expo runs Saturday from 10:00 until 4:00 at the South County Library on Merriman Road. Click here for full expo information.