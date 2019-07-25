With ideal weekend weather ahead, Floydfest is already a sellout

The Floydfest music festival is now a sellout as it is poised to enjoy some of the best weather in its 18-year history. Economic development officials in Floyd and Patrick Counties hope that will lead to an even greater economic benefit to their region than normal. Floydfest CEO John McBroom says one thing weather does not impact much is the festival’s operations:

McBroom says attendance for the first two days this year is the biggest they have ever seen, and it offers those who attend more than just music. A number of organizations have set up information booths there, like the Upper Roanoke River Roundtable, a non-profit that strives to improve the river’s water quality. Danielle DeHart is at the festival:

Floydfest continues through Sunday.