Gift cards a safe bet? Usually, but not always

If you buy gift cards for the holidays, you are hardly alone. National estimates put the total at anywhere up to $28 billion. The region’s Better Business Bureau says all those cards you see on store racks are pretty safe bets — along as no one has been scratching off activation codes first. And make sure to keep the activation receipt — and make sure it is given with the card itself. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

