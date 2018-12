Berglund Center general manager says reverting to Roanoke City control makes sense

The city subsidy is less than half of what it was ten years ago and the operation runs leaner – the Berglund Center general manager says reverting to Roanoke City control from a private company makes sense. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story:

