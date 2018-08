Dems and GOP agree: U.S. must learn to combat foreign social media influence

Virginia Senator Mark Warner says effectively dealing with foreign countries’ efforts to impact America’s election process is a constant — and growing challenge. This seems to be one area where both parties appear to be in general agreement. Warner is the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which heard yesterday from social media experts, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

