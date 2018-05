Griffith applauds signing of “Right to Try” law for terminally ill

A bill signed into law yesterday gives many patients with life-threatening medical conditions the right to use unproven drugs that are not yet federally-approved. Congressman Morgan Griffith is one of the measure’s original co-sponsors. It is called “Right to Try” legislation that basically permits people with terminal illnesses and have run out of other treatment options to try drugs that have not yet received full Food and Drug Administration approval. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

