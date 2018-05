Update: Boones Mill Farmer’s Market launch is postponed

(UPDATE) Construction issues have now postponed the opening of the Boones Mill year-round Farmer’s Market we told you about this morning. It was set to debut tomorrow. (A town spokesperson says they hope to have these last-minute issues resolved within the next few weeks). Its a first for Boones Mill – a municipal year-round Farmer’s Market funded by several grants opens tomorrow morning as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

