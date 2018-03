Suetterlein opposes regional gas tax to fund I-81 improvements

It didn’t receive a lot of attention at the time, but a proposal that would create an additional gas tax for areas along Interstate 81 made it half-way through the General Assembly this year. It would create an additional two-point-one per cent gas tax for cities and counties along the interstate corridor. It passed the Senate, but the House continued any consideration until next year. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

