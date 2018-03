Owner of specialty bakery in Salem petitions for better food warning labels

We recently told you about a gluten and nut-free bakery in Salem that draws in many with severe allergies. Now the owner of “Corbin’s Confections” has started a petition she hope will be noticed in Washington. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story:

3-20 Allergy Petition Wrap#1-WEB

See the link to petition below:

https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/require-cross-contamination-food-allergen-labeling-manufacturers