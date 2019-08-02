$500,000 damage in Salem industrial fire

Salem fire officials estimate damage from yesterday’s fire at Salem Frame Company at $500,000. Investigators say firefighters prevented flames from spreading from the structure’s exterior into the building, but there was damage to its front — and several pieces of equipment there. The fire has been ruled accidental. Salem fire officials estimate damage from yesterday’s fire at Salem Frame Company at $500,000. Investigators say firefighters prevented flames from spreading from the structure’s exterior into the building, but there was damage to its front — and several pieces of equipment there. The fire has been ruled accidental.

NEWS RELEASE: The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1972 Salem Industrial Dr., the location of Salem Frame Company, Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:33 p.m. Firefighters arrived within seven minutes of receiving the call and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the structure. They determined that the thick fire and smoke was coming from equipment that was mounted on the front of the building. The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes after the arrival of the first apparatus, but the building and several pieces of equipment did sustain damage. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front of the business and prevent the fire from spreading into the building. All employees had been evacuated prior to the arrival of the first unit, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire was accidental and the damage is estimated at $500,000.