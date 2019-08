College students with a cause will pedal through Roanoke Valley

More than 20 college students are expected to pedal their way through the Roanoke Valley Sunday and Monday, part of a cross-country trip in support of people with disabilities. They are members of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Each rider has committed to raising at least $6,000 to support the fraternity’s philanthropy. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

08-02 Ability Experience Wrap1-WEB

Click here for the “Journey of Hope” website.