3 hikers — and 2 dogs — rescued on McAfee Knob Trail

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue personnel were called out to the McAfee Knob Trail last night to help three lost hikers – and two dogs with them – to safely return to their vehicles. The rescue personnel used utility vehicles to help their effort. There were no injuries reported.

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: Last night career and volunteer staff from stations 9 (Fort Lewis) and 10 (Masons Cove) responded with Utility Vehicles to McAfee Knob trail to assist 3 lost hikers and 2 dogs with getting back off the trail. All were returned safely to their vehicles with no injuries. Please remember to hike safely on the trails in our area and prepare for the hike before you go.