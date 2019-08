Small business owner in Salem caters to the knitting crowd

There are probably more people who knit, crochet or stitch with colorful yarns in the valley then you might think – so says a woman who has now opened the Knittin’ Coop in Salem catering to that crowd. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has this small business story:

