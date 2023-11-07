Home
Program Schedule
News Express Podcast
Live Sports
Ask The Expert
Weather & Closings
Traffic
Virginia Technology Today
More/Contact WFIR
Morning News
Meet the News Team
Greg Roberts Live
Contact WFIR
Contest Rules
Frequently Asked Questions
Retire With Integrity
Job Openings
Advertise
WFIR History Part1: The Mic is On(1924 – 1931)
WFIR History Part2: The Golden Years(1931 – 1945)
WFIR History Part3: War & Peace (1945 – 1969)
WFIR History Part4: First in Roanoke (1969 – 1989)
WFIR History Part5: Depend on it! (1989 – Present)
WFIR-AM FCC Public File
«
Suspect reportedly taken away, sound mistaken for gunfire
2023 Election Results
Published
November 7, 2023
|
By
Ian Price
Click the WFIR Graphic to the left or click HERE for the latest election results for 2023
Linkedin
Google
Twitter
Facebook
WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.