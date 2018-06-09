14-year-old driver killed in crash, 4 passengers injured

| By

LORTON, Va. (AP) — An unlicensed 14-year-old driver has been killed and four passengers were injured after the driver lost control of his car and hit a tree in northern Virginia. Fairfax County Police say the accident occurred Friday before 11:30 a.m. on Furnace Road in Lorton. The 14-year-old boy was only identified as a resident of neighboring Prince William County. The four passengers were all 15 years old and were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. Police say the 14-year-old was driving a Nissan Maxima when he lost control and struck a tree. The car flipped and landed on the driver side door. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but speed may have been.