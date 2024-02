Public input needed to name new career and technical school

| By

Roanoke County Public Schools is planning a new career and technical education center. The new school needs a name and that’s where you come in, WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno explains.

Construction on the new school replacing the Burton Center for Arts and Technology will start this summer. The process of naming it has already begun. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports you have until Friday to turn in your suggestion to Roanoke County Public Schools.

SURVEY LINK: https://tejoin.com/scroll/ 634395457