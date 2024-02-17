Fatal shooting early this morning in NW Roanoke

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On February 17, 2024 at approximately 4:55 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Patton Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds lying in a wooded area on Patton Ave NW. Officers immediately began rendering aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. Officers located evidence of a shooting in the 400 block of Patton Ave NW; however, no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made. Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect is traveling in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with license plates TSB7817. Detectives and Officers are actively searching for this vehicle and its occupants.

If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to call Roanoke Police. Do not attempt to stop, apprehend, or detain the Jeep or occupants. There are no further details that can be shared at this time and this is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know.