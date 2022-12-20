Study ranks top Roanoke 10-year-old used car values

| By

If you find yourself needing or wanting a used vehicle, a web site that tracks prices says there are models you can find in the Roanoke area with more than 100,000 likely useful miles still ahead — for under $15,000. iSeecars-dot-com follows new and used vehicle sales nationwide and by region. It took a look at the latest numbers for 10-year-old vehicles for sale here that best match those two characteristics, and it finds the model that best fits is the Chevy Impala — average price here, about $9,500 with 110,000 useful miles likely remaining. Right behind are Toyota Prius, Honda Civic, Kia Sedona and Toyota Avalon. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

